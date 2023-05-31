Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 294.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,632 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties accounts for about 0.6% of Cipher Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

PEAK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.