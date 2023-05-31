Henderson European Focus Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:HEFT)

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson European Focus Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON HEFT opened at GBX 155 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £329.79 million, a P/E ratio of -704.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 156.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 153.86. Henderson European Focus Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 120.60 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 165.50 ($2.05).

Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

