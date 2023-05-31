Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hess by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after buying an additional 2,546,257 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Hess by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after purchasing an additional 801,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $65,437,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $64,478,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.86. 439,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.70 and its 200-day moving average is $139.33.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HES. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,436,221 shares of company stock worth $174,102,591 in the last three months. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

