HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Separately, DNB Markets cut HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12.

HEXPOL AB engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and engineered products. It offers polymers group with strong global market positions in advanced polymer compounds (Compounding), gaskets for plate heat exchangers (Gasket), and polymer materials for truck and castor wheel applications (Wheels).

