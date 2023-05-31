HFR Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.8% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of V traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,190,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,915. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.43 and a 200 day moving average of $221.40. The company has a market cap of $411.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

