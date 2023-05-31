HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $7.82 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BDX traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.87. 660,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,302. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.61 and its 200-day moving average is $247.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

