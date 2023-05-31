HFR Wealth Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 65.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.48.

Ford Motor Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE F traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 51,858,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,161,605. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

