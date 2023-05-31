HFR Wealth Management LLC Sells 36 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

HFR Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.6% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 37,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,394,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 236,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 341,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $512.03. 1,054,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,454. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $443.20 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The firm has a market cap of $227.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

