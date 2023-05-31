HFR Wealth Management LLC Sells 86 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

HFR Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 3.1% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded down $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,091. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

