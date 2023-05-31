HI One Day Trading Volume Hits $268,002.81 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $11.57 million and $268,002.81 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019967 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00025403 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00017112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001118 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,980.80 or 1.00101393 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00420021 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $281,419.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

