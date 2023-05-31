Hobart Private Capital LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Posted by on May 31st, 2023

Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 205,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,253,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 6.3% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,560. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.