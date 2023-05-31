Hobart Private Capital LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 205,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,253,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 6.3% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,560. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $48.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

