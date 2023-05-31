Hobart Private Capital LLC Buys Shares of 32,361 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.6% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Enzi Wealth grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.50. 2,049,499 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

