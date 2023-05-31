Hobart Private Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COMT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 33,616 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 73,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $790.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

