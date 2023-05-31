Hobart Private Capital LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.2% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,676,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,362,000 after acquiring an additional 845,612 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 758,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,880. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $454.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

