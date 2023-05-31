Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,534 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,615,000 after acquiring an additional 367,628 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,588,000 after acquiring an additional 254,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 991,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,535,000 after buying an additional 227,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

HON traded down $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.35. 824,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,748. The stock has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.27 and a 200 day moving average of $197.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.