Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 859,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.35. 879,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

