Hormel Foods (HRL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Hormel Foods has set its FY23 guidance at $1.70-1.82 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.70-$1.82 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.