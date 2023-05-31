Hosking Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 109,810 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Masco were worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,506,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,287,000 after buying an additional 512,212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Masco by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 576,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,924,000 after acquiring an additional 290,845 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masco Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

NYSE:MAS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.74. 410,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,023. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $57.38.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Articles

