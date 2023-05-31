Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 382,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 345,313 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $28,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,943,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,645 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,246,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,743,000 after purchasing an additional 147,774 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,342,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,902,000 after purchasing an additional 394,914 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,383,000 after acquiring an additional 615,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,770,000 after acquiring an additional 673,709 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

TSM stock traded down $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $98.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,431,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,574,854. The stock has a market cap of $513.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.59. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $105.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

