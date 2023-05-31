Hosking Partners LLP Grows Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $25,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,102. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

