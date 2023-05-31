Hosking Partners LLP Has $38.44 Million Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,328,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491,365 shares during the period. DHT accounts for about 1.6% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in DHT were worth $38,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in DHT by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHT traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,330. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.03. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.36 million. DHT had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.65%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 142.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 129.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

