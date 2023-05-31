Hosking Partners LLP Purchases 114,576 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,576 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Corning worth $20,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 18,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,866 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Corning by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 128,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.