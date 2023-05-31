Hosking Partners LLP Sells 2,566 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,782,000 after buying an additional 528,712 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,788,000 after purchasing an additional 73,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,929,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,739,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.7% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,294,000 after purchasing an additional 358,462 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTW traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.24. 135,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,391. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

