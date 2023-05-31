Hosking Partners LLP Sells 87,230 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,230 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Vipshop worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vipshop by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 906,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 131,156 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,095,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 565,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vipshop by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,434,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,701,000 after purchasing an additional 182,290 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 3,100.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the period. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Vipshop stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,003,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,399. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

