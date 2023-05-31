Hosking Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBREGet Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177,788 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.27% of CBRE Group worth $64,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 976.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.34. The stock had a trading volume of 653,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,509. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBREGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CBRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

