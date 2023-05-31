Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Update

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,940,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 33,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,789,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,080. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

About Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

