HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HP updated its Q3 guidance to $0.81-0.91 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,505,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,209. HP has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at HP

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

