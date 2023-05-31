Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,582,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.81% of Hubbell worth $606,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HUBB traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $285.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,871. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $291.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.16 and its 200-day moving average is $246.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading

