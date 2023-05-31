Huobi Token (HT) Hits Market Capitalization of $492.67 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00011231 BTC on exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $492.67 million and $11.46 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

