Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Short Interest Down 7.1% in May

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,590,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 14,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HUT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

HUT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,325,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $454.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 4.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. Analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 10.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

