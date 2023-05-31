IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 32,000 shares.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

