Icapital Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 17,296 SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Icapital Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SiTime at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SiTime stock traded down $5.00 on Wednesday, reaching $96.70. 123,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,741. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $234.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.84.

SITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

In other news, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $39,130.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,637.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $39,130.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,637.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $139,780.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,152,804.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,028 shares of company stock worth $39,854,368. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

