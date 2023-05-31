Icapital Wealth LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Icapital Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.68.

NYSE C traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,315,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,272,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

