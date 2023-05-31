Icapital Wealth LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Icapital Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 761,217 shares valued at $30,709,834. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,556,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,667,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $127.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.