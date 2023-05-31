Icapital Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,757,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,879,000 after buying an additional 361,645 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of GitLab by 174.6% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after acquiring an additional 611,206 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. 1,068,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,734. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 8,694 shares valued at $276,864. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

