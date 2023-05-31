Icapital Wealth LLC Sells 10,140 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Icapital Wealth LLC cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.49% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTXR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 125,786 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

FTXR traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.97. 6,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,698. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.