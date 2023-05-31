Icapital Wealth LLC Sells 300 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Icapital Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.5% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.33.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $11.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $538.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $468.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $556.58. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 276.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.17, for a total transaction of $199,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,160 shares in the company, valued at $617,317.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.17, for a total value of $199,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,317.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,762 shares of company stock worth $14,180,650. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

