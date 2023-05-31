Icapital Wealth LLC Sells 687 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Icapital Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Block makes up approximately 2.2% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Block by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Block by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,541,000 after acquiring an additional 132,504 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,980,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,868,000 after acquiring an additional 162,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,462 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,374,290.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,374,290.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,716 shares of company stock valued at $19,781,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.31. 5,309,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,225,006. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.07 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.21. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.03.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.