IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in IDEX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Down 0.3 %

IEX stock opened at $202.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.12. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

