iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Short Interest Up 19.4% in May

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

iHeartMedia Trading Down 1.9 %

iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,190. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $335.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $12.19.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IHRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,164.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 88,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $253,520.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,410.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 212,046 shares of company stock valued at $927,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $27,104,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth $7,571,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,714,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after buying an additional 956,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,729,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after buying an additional 726,157 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

