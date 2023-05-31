Imperial Oil Limited to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the energy company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

IMO stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3674 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,475,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,346,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,456 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,454,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,546,000 after purchasing an additional 274,075 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,297,132 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

