Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Short Interest Down 5.3% in May

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 849,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. 182,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.98. Imperial Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 71.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $65.42 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the first quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Imperial Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Imperial Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in Imperial Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Imperial Petroleum by 185.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54,688 shares in the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

