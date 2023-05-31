Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. Incyte has a 52-week low of $61.25 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Incyte by 1,120.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

