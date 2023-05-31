Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the April 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $91.65.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $100,180.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $72,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,461.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel purchased 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $100,180.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,722.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,069 shares of company stock worth $207,131 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Independent Bank by 251.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,208,000 after acquiring an additional 688,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $39,144,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 732,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,093,000 after purchasing an additional 277,202 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $21,398,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,216,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,654,000 after buying an additional 218,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

