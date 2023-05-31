Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.21

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2134 per share by the technology company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Infosys has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Infosys to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Infosys Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. 9,040,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,739,707. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 39.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter worth $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Infosys by 108.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 528,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Infosys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. Nomura cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

