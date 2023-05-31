InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Short Interest Update

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the April 30th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

InMode Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 522,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,385. InMode has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

InMode Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in InMode by 9.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in InMode by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,205 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 41,728 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in InMode by 47.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in InMode by 42.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 123,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

