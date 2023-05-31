InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Short Interest Update

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the April 30th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.
InMode Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 522,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,385. InMode has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InMode (INMD)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.