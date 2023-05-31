InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Short Interest Update

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the April 30th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Get InMode alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 969.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 9,263.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMode Trading Down 1.9 %

InMode Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 458,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,687. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.07. InMode has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.