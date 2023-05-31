InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF) Short Interest Update

InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,400 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the April 30th total of 815,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

InnoCare Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of INCPF stock remained flat at $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. InnoCare Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

Get InnoCare Pharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InnoCare Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InnoCare Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnoCare Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.