Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Major Shareholder Alexander J. Denner Purchases 50,000 Shares

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) major shareholder Alexander J. Denner bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $654,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,284,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Innoviva Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ INVA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,512. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a net margin of 73.36% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.31 million.

INVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innoviva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Innoviva by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 29,810 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Innoviva by 425.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Innoviva by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 88,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

