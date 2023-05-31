Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells 5,871 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Mani Sundaram sold 5,871 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $529,857.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,102,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,197. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

