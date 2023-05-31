Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells 5,871 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Mani Sundaram sold 5,871 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $529,857.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Akamai Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,102,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,197. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.
Akamai Technologies Company Profile
Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.